Rwanda Dating Rules and Tips

If you think that you a know-it-all who is aware of Africa, it's climate and people in general, you can be gravely disappointed. You must think about a special approach. Any girl is individuality who deserves much more than just a handout. The same thing applies to Rwanda, one of the mysterious and beautiful countries of multifaced Africa. Times change together with accepted dating rules, therefore if you think about starting a relationship with Rwanda citizen, be aware of the following things.

1. Be open-minded and don’t limit yourself.

Rwanda is a homeland for many ethnic groups who differ in appearance, religion, and beliefs. Don’t come up with a certain type of an “appropriate” partner. Be open to the possibility that you might fall in love with a person who doesn’t meet your imagined ideal.

2. Start dating only if you have serious intentions.

Rwandans don’t start dating just for fun or to find a one-night stand. Marriage is the main goal and the most basic social institution. You will not meet feminists or women who don’t want to get married because they face heavy social pressure. To marry is an obligatory thing, so be ready in advance. The same applies to give birth to children.

3. Do your best to make a good impression on the partner’s family.

In the past, people couldn’t decide on their own with whom they want to marry. Today, the situation has changed, but the approval of the family is still of great value. If you don’t make a good impression on your partner’s family, they can forbid or dissuade them from dating an inappropriate person. It doesn’t matter how strong your feelings are, a person will not stand up to the family, especially if they have strong family ties. That’s why you should do a double work, trying to impress not only a person but also their family members who can become either allies or foes.

4. Don’t worry about affiliation to another ethnic group.

In some countries, a representative of one ethnic line cannot start a relationship with a representative of another line. Fortunately, this is not about Rwanda, where, for example, relationships between Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups are a relatively common thing.

5. Forget about polygamy.

If you believe that Rwanda is one of those countries where polygamy is still encouraged, then you have outdated information because it’s true only for some rural areas somewhere northwest. People have ceased to practice polygamy due to an increased level of divorces and remarriages. So, if you dream about a polygamous relationship, look at some other country where it is still a usual thing.

6. Be aware of etiquette.

Rwanda is a country with hierarchical social relationships, and its culture attaches great importance to etiquette, which demonstrates respect and emphasizes social status both within and outside the family. For example, while men sit on the chairs, other members of the family use carpets on the floor. Besides, usually, women and kids eat only after men. Guests are highly respected, they get the best chairs as well as the opportunity to choose meals and drinks first.

7. Don’t complain too much.

Rwandans don’t get used to complaining too much, especially about the impossibility to meet a soulmate.

Dating isn’t the easiest task for anyone and no matter where you come from. You can blame your city, your fortune, or even the weather. Rwandans have got through many difficulties in their countries for many years, and they don’t like people who just complain instead of doing at least something.