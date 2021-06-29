Aaron Ramsey: Premier League or Serie A?

Welshman Aaron Ramsey’s future is surely a transfer saga developing with two leagues sticking out – the Italian Serie A and the English Premier League. There has been widespread speculation and the question on everyone’s mind is, what will be the midfielder’s final destination at the start of next season.

Ramsey is currently contracted to Juventus in Italy but after a troubled time with the Turin giants, where he’s already played under two managers, it is reported he wants out. The club is yet to issue an official statement on the same but his agent has rubbished the reports, which indicated he is negotiating a termination.

“Not a shred of truth” one of his representatives said on the claim that Ramsey wants to end his contract with two years still to run.

What gives this all the feel of a transfer saga in the making is the amount of interest placed on his future and the fact that he has had two troubled seasons with the Italian side. He also had a good showing at the Euro 2020 with Wales, further fueling speculation. A return to Arsenal has been mentioned while Liverpool, Everton West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also said to be following keenly.

However, Juventus holds the key to Ramsey’s future and will have the big say on how it unfolds for the Welshman. Last season, under Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, Ramsey played 22 times in the Serie A and had two goals and five assists. He has so far made 65 appearances in his two years in Turin.

Pirlo has since been sacked and Max Allegri is back at the team for a second spell, which could give Juventus the control on Ramsey’s future. Allegri is the man who made the midfielder move from Arsenal, though Ramsey never played under him. A pre-contract with Juve in February 2019 was signed with Ramsey demanding regularly to be played at number eight. However, under Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo, he played in a variety of positions.

The managerial twist could work not just for Ramsey, since he may finally get the chance to play in his preferred position, but also Juventus, who had a torrid season under Pirlo. Allegri, a legend of Italian football in his own right, will surely light up Serie A next season.

Ramsey’s interest from Arsenal, like many others, hasn’t been made public by either party, but respected outlets and journalists have indicated it could involve a switch for youngster Falorin Balogun. That would be massive, considering the Arsenal forward recently signed up to stay with the Gunners.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been termed favorites among the English sides targeting him, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a long-term admirer of the Welshman since his days at Arsenal. The fact that Liverpool have Champions League football to throw in the deal makes it the perfect bait.

Everton, who are set to have a managerial change have also been linked heavily. Spaniard Rafa Benitez is said to be the man headed there and with an earlier understanding of English football, he shouldn’t struggle to get going with Ramsey, should a deal go down.

While not much has been said about West Ham United’s interest, Italian media indicates that the Welshman has flatly rejected the possibility of moving to their London rivals, Crystal Palace.

With Wales’ elimination at the Euro 2020 at the round of 16 stage, Ramsey who is rated at €15m, will return earlier to preseason training at Juventus and that period will prove key to his future as he finally gets to work under Allegri.