Concerns Raised Over the Disappearance of François-Xavier Mutuyemungu in Kigali, Rwanda

On a Thursday morning, August 22, 2024, in Kigali, Rwanda, Francisko Saveri Mutuyemungu was reportedly abducted under mysterious circumstances. His family is now calling on the authorities to help locate him. The incident allegedly took place in Kabuga, a suburban area of Kigali, where Mutuyemungu had been working on a construction project. Witnesses described the abduction, which occurred in broad daylight at approximately 10:00 AM, involving four unidentified individuals driving a white vehicle.

Mutuyemungu’s wife, Beyata Musengimana, stated that her husband was taken by men who claimed to be interested in his recent communications regarding a case involving a stolen woman. She explained that despite these claims, the men never took him to the supposed woman, and since the abduction, she has been left in the dark about her husband’s whereabouts. Musengimana is now in a state of anguish, uncertain of her husband’s fate.

Simon Bikorimana, Mutuyemungu’s employer at the construction site, confirmed the incident, expressing his shock and emphasizing that Mutuyemungu was merely a skilled laborer with no known criminal background. He corroborated that Mutuyemungu was taken during working hours in his absence.

Efforts to obtain a response from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) were unsuccessful. Voice of America, a news outlet that has been covering the story since the incident, reported that Thierry Murangira, the RIB spokesperson, did not respond to their calls or messages seeking clarification on the matter.

This incident is particularly troubling against the backdrop of repeated allegations from human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, that have long criticized the Rwandan government for engaging in illegal detentions and forced disappearances. These organizations claim that the security forces in Rwanda have, on multiple occasions, been implicated in such activities, a charge the Rwandan government has consistently denied.

The Mutuyemungu family, alongside various human rights groups, is now urging the authorities to either provide evidence of any legitimate reason for his detention or to release him if no charges are warranted. The lack of transparency and communication from the relevant authorities has only deepened concerns about the possible involvement of state actors in this troubling incident.

This case highlights a broader issue of the alleged state-sponsored disappearances in Rwanda, a situation that has created a climate of fear and uncertainty among the populace. The silence of the authorities in the face of such serious allegations only exacerbates these fears, raising critical questions about the rule of law and human rights in the country.

The family of Francisko Saveri Mutuyemungu remains in anguish, awaiting any news on his whereabouts and hoping for his safe return.