Ligue 1 is among the five most important European football leagues. Most top transfers, that were made mainly by PSG, have made this championship even more popular in recent years. All this makes livescore football of Ligue 1 very interesting for fans, who watch football matches on TV or online.

The French football league uses a round-robin system, which means that each of the 20 teams plays 38 games. A two-sided match against each opponent is played as host and guest. The team with the most points after 38 rounds wins the title of national champion. In recent years, Ligue 1 has been almost entirely dominated by PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), which is sponsored by Qatari sheikhs. Top transfers such as the €222 million purchase of Neymar Jr. have made the French championship much more popular. This is confirmed by the increase in livescores football of Ligue 1 football matches.

During the first decade, Paris Saint-Germain did not play a big role in the competition for the French championship, but in May/June 2011 Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Helaifi became the new owner of the club :

This made PSG one of the richest clubs in the world.

Many transfers were made and the league was completely dominated by this team from Paris.

The first success under the management of the new owner happened in the 2012/13 season – this was the third French championship in the history of PSG.

Olympique Lyon dominated in the French league immediately before the supremacy of Paris Saint-Germain.

However, from the seasons 2007/08 to 2011/12 inclusive, the French championship was won by five different teams.

Power structure in Ligue 1

Despite the fact that the French football championship today is completely under the total domination of Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 standings remain interesting and in some respects unpredictable. This is confirmed by the large number of French clubs playing in European football tournaments, and the increased interest of fans and betters in Ligue 1.

In history, as many as 18 different teams ranked first place in the French football league. Saint-Etienne with 10 championship titles is the most successful team in the history of this tournament. Olympique de Marseille become the champion 9 times (as much as PSG) and finished second 12 times. Monaco FC and Nantes FC have eight league titles each. A total of 18 clubs won the league title in France. This reflects the same level of teams in the past in the best possible way. Currently PSG is constantly winning the national championship title. Only one club has broken this supremacy since 2012/2013. This was Monaco FC in 2016/2017.

You can get acquainted with the Ligue 1 standing on special sites of football statistics.