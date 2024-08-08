DR Congo Military Court Sentences Rebel Leaders to Death for War Crimes and Treason

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sentenced several leaders of the Allied Forces for Change (AFC) and March 23 Movement (M23) rebel groups to death. The charges included terrorism, war crimes, and high treason. Among the 26 convicted, some were tried in absentia, and the court imposed a total fine of $1 billion.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the Congolese Minister of Justice, Constant Mutamba, expressed his satisfaction on social media platform X, stating: “A historic day for millions of victims of Rwandan aggression: the Congolese military justice system has sentenced to death, without leniency, the traitors to the Homeland, Nangaa and his accomplices. Our determination, alongside the Head of State, remains unwavering: all sentences will be executed without delay, including the death penalty.”

Corneille Nangaa and Éric Nkuba were among those sentenced to death. Nangaa was found guilty of war crimes, participation in an insurrectionary movement, and treason. The court ordered his immediate arrest and the confiscation of his assets. Sultani Makenga, Bertrand Bisimwa, Jean Jacques Mamba, and Adam Chalwe were also sentenced to death in absentia for war crimes, with the military court in Kinshasa/Gombe ordering the seizure of Mamba’s assets.

The Justice Minister announced the forthcoming issuance of international arrest warrants for Nangaa and his associates. “For Corneille Nangaa and others who are on the run, we will issue international arrest warrants to apprehend them and ensure their extradition to the DRC to serve their sentences,” Mutamba stated.

In a separate statement, Minister Mutamba announced plans to file a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whom he labeled as a “war criminal” and “bloodthirsty.” He warned that if the ICC does not take action, he will propose to the President of the Republic to withdraw from the Rome Statute.

Corneille Nangaa responded to his conviction by criticizing the judicial process, describing it as a “sick justice adventure serving Mr. Tshisekedi in a decaying democracy.” He argued that the judicial actions under President Tshisekedi, whom he referred to as the “fraudster of the December 2023 elections,” are null and void. Nangaa asserted that the trial was a farce and claimed to have received widespread support since the proceedings began.

The sentencing marks a significant moment in the DRC’s efforts to address the ongoing conflict and hold accountable those accused of crimes against the state and its citizens