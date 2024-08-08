New Saint Michel Cathedral Design Unveiled Amidst Controversy Surrounding Cardinal Kambanda

The Archdiocese of Kigali has unveiled a new, modern architectural design for the Saint Michel Cathedral, set to be constructed at the site of the former Nyarugenge Prison, historically known as “1930.” This project was first announced in 2019 by Cardinal Antoine Kambanda during his installation ceremony at Amahoro Stadium in Remera, where he expressed a vision to build a cathedral that would honor God and serve the people of Kigali.

President Paul Kagame, who attended the ceremony, pledged his support for the cathedral’s construction and suggested the possibility of relocating it to a new site. Consequently, the church was allocated the former Nyarugenge Prison site for the new cathedral. Design plans for the new cathedral have been finalized and are now on display at the site.

Father Innocent Consolateur from the Saint Michel Cathedral Parish informed IGIHE, a local news outlet close to the Rwandan government, that the displayed plans provide a glimpse of the future structure. However, further details regarding the commencement of construction are expected to be provided by Cardinal Antoine Kambanda.

The contemporary cathedral is designed to accommodate approximately 5,000 people, with an expansive courtyard capable of hosting between 10,000 and 20,000 individuals during significant events and celebrations.

In a 2020 interview with IGIHE, Cardinal Kambanda emphasized that the cathedral would embody modernity while reflecting Rwandan culture. He stated, “The cathedral must distinctly appear as a church while also incorporating unique Rwandan cultural elements, harmoniously blending the church’s identity with Rwandan symbolism.”

In 2023, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced that fundraising efforts were underway to raise the 40 billion Rwandan francs needed for the cathedral’s construction. Currently, the Kigali Cathedral is located in Kiyovu within Nyarugenge District, home to the Saint Michel Parish. However, the existing structure is too small to accommodate large-scale events.

The Saint Michel Parish was established in 1963 as part of the Kabgayi Diocese and was designated a cathedral parish on May 3, 1976, following the establishment of the Archdiocese of Kigali.

This announcement comes amidst significant discontent among Rwandans and Catholics, particularly following remarks made by Cardinal Kambanda perceived as supportive of President Kagame’s authoritarian regime. In a May 2024 speech at Musha Parish, Cardinal Kambanda stated: “This year, marking 30 years, is a year, together with others in Rwanda, other Rwandans, and the country; we must thank God. Historians look back and show us that for the first time in Rwanda’s troubled history, we have spent 30 years without anyone fleeing, without anyone being killed, without anyone being displaced, without anyone being persecuted… so this year is one where we have something significant to remember and thank God for.”

These comments have sparked outrage among many Rwandans who feel that Cardinal Kambanda’s statements overlook the ongoing political repression and human rights abuses under Kagame’s rule. The controversy surrounding the Cardinal and his perceived alignment with the government has raised questions about the church’s role in Rwanda’s sociopolitical landscape, casting a shadow over the cathedral project.