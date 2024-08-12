On August 11, 2024, the inauguration ceremony for President Paul Kagame took place in Kigali, Rwanda. This event marked the beginning of his fourth term in office following the presidential election on July 15, 2024. Despite the historical significance of the occasion, the ceremony drew notable attention for the absence of prominent international leaders, highlighting a shift in Kagame’s influence both in neighboring countries and among global powers.

Bernard Ntaganda, founding President of the Imberakuri Social Party, issued a press release titled “The Star of General Paul Kagame President of the Rwandan Republic Has Paled in Neighboring Countries and in Great Nations.” In this statement, he remarked on the waning influence of President Kagame, suggesting that his once-celebrated reputation has diminished over time. Ntaganda’s comments reflect a broader sentiment regarding Kagame’s declining status on the international stage.

Traditionally, Rwanda has hosted grandiose ceremonies that attract distinguished guests from around the world, underscoring the nation’s diplomatic standing. However, the recent inauguration was markedly different, as it was not attended by heads of state from neighboring countries or major world powers. This lack of international presence has been interpreted as a boycott, raising questions about Kagame’s current diplomatic relationships and his perceived effectiveness as a leader.

The election of July 15 saw Kagame competing against candidates Frank Habineza and Philippe Mpayimana, who were seen by many as less formidable opponents. This choice has been criticized as a strategic error, leading to speculation that Kagame’s leadership may be facing challenges. The press release by Ntaganda suggests that this perceived misstep might signify the beginning of the end for Kagame’s administration, which is currently grappling with economic, social, political, security, and diplomatic issues.

As Rwanda navigates these complexities, there are calls for President Kagame to pursue political and democratic reforms. Establishing a government that includes a legitimate and independent opposition is seen as a potential pathway to addressing the challenges facing the nation. Such a move could facilitate national unity and help restore Rwanda’s standing on the international stage.