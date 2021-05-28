Kagame received from French President Macron 100,000 Covid19 vaccines.

The people of Rwanda did not beg for vaccines but sought an apology for France’s complicity in the crimes against humanity in Rwanda in 1994.

By David Himbara

France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron landed in Rwanda on May 28, 2021 with a gift of 100,000 coronavirus vaccines. France’s arrogance never ceases to amaze. The assumption here was that if rich white folks give poor Africans a gift, the Africans will immediately forget the pain inflicted upon them in the past by the donor of the gift. And that is what happened in Rwanda on this occasion.

While Macron’s speech detailed how France trained and financed the genociders in Rwanda, he insisted that France “was not an accomplice” in the crime but only “ended up siding with Rwanda’s genocidal regime.” Rwandan strongman General Paul Kagame happily praised Macron for delivering a “powerful speech.” Macron’s visit to Rwanda was embarrassing.

The people of Rwanda did not beg for 100,000 Covid19 vaccines. They wanted an apology for France’s complicity in the genocide. As for Kagame, he got what he craves – a photo opportunity with a leader of a powerful Western country.