Rwanda: Inauguration of the Renovated Amahoro Stadium

On Monday, July 1, 2024, the newly renovated Amahoro Stadium in Remera, Rwanda, was officially inaugurated by President Paul Kagame alongside Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The revamped stadium now boasts a capacity of 45,000 seated spectators, offering state-of-the-art facilities.

In his speech, President Kagame expressed gratitude to the Rwandans who attended the inauguration and acknowledged the roles played by Dr. Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in making the renovation possible. Kagame said, “First and foremost, I would like to thank my brother Patrice Motsepe of CAF and my other brother, FIFA President Gianni Infantino. It is because of them that we have been able to build such a sports infrastructure.”

Kagame highlighted the importance of such facilities in nurturing local talent within Rwanda, reducing the need to seek opportunities abroad. He emphasized, “In truth, this will allow us to develop many talents within our country rather than always having to source them from outside. People will continue to go where they want, but here, we will also achieve something significant based on what we aim to do.”

He also underscored the necessity for the youth to work hard to ensure Rwanda ranks among the best in Africa, saying, “We must work hard and work well, so we are counted among the best on our continent. I wish you all a good evening and a joyful day ahead, with many more great things to come.”

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe praised Amahoro Stadium, stating, “This is one of the best stadiums in Africa and the world. As Rwandans and Africans, we should be proud and thank President Kagame for providing us with such a stadium.” Motsepe expressed his hopes to see Rwanda competing with top teams on the continent and globally in this excellent facility.

Construction of the stadium began with preliminary work in February 2022, followed by main construction activities starting in August of the same year. The project was carried out by Summa Rwanda JV, a Turkish company, in collaboration with local Rwandan companies including Real Contractors.

Amahoro Stadium, with its ability to host a variety of events, offers spectators comfortable seating and a covered environment. Beyond the main stadium, the complex includes additional facilities such as practice fields, basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts, enhancing its versatility. Covering an area of 75,000 square meters and with a building height of 40 meters, Amahoro Stadium stands as a significant landmark.

Originally inaugurated on July 1, 1987, by President Juvenal Habyarimana to commemorate 25 years of Rwanda’s independence.