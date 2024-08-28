U.S. Senators Criticize NBA’s Partnership with Rwanda Amid Human Rights Concerns

On August 27, 2024, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Jeff Merkley expressed deep concerns regarding the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) deepening relationship with Rwanda, a country led by President Paul Kagame. In a letter addressed to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Senators highlighted the troubling nature of this partnership, urging the league to reconsider its engagement with a regime notorious for its human rights abuses.

The NBA’s relationship with President Kagame reportedly began in 2018, marked by a symbolic moment when Commissioner Silver shot free throws alongside Kagame in Kigali. This relationship has since evolved, with the NBA providing support that facilitated the construction of a $104 million arena, serving as the foundation for the Basketball Africa League (BAL). As of 2021, the NBA’s business ventures in Africa were valued at nearly $1 billion, underscoring the significant financial stakes involved.

However, the Senators questioned the ethical implications of this relationship. President Kagame has ruled Rwanda with an iron fist for over two decades, suppressing freedom of expression and silencing opposition through imprisonment, disappearances, and even extrajudicial killings. Furthermore, Kagame’s government has been accused of supporting the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a group responsible for numerous atrocities, including the recruitment of child soldiers, sexual violence, and the torture of civilians.

The reach of Kagame’s repressive tactics extends beyond Rwanda’s borders, with experts noting that transnational repression has been a hallmark of his regime since its early days. The Rwandan government is reportedly involved in the murder, kidnapping, and intimidation of dissidents living abroad, including those residing in the United States.

The Senators also drew parallels between the NBA’s relationship with Rwanda and its controversial engagement with China. They expressed concerns about the league’s dealings with the Chinese Communist Party and its policies on products made with forced labor. The letter calls on the NBA to clarify the extent of its relationship with the Rwandan government and to outline the steps it is taking to improve the lives of the Rwandan people, particularly those suffering under Kagame’s rule.

In their letter, the Senators posed several critical questions to Commissioner Silver, seeking transparency on the NBA’s adherence to international standards on forced labor and human trafficking as it develops its infrastructure in Rwanda. They also questioned whether the NBA has sought guidance from the U.S. State Department on how to balance business interests with human rights considerations.

The letter concludes with a stark reminder that the NBA should not be in the business of enabling dictatorships and oppressive regimes. Instead, the league should leverage its influence to advocate for governance reforms and the rule of law, ensuring that its expansion efforts benefit all Rwandans, not just those who finance the league’s ventures.

As the NBA continues to expand its global footprint, the league faces mounting pressure to align its business practices with its long-standing commitment to social justice. The Senators’ letter serves as a critical call for the NBA to reevaluate its partnerships and prioritize human rights over profits. The NBA’s response to these concerns will not only shape its future relationship with Rwanda but also set a precedent for how it engages with other regimes around the world.