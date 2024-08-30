President Kagame Dismisses Senior Military Officers Amidst Rising Regional Tensions

On August 29, 2024, President Paul Kagame met with senior military officers of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) at the RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura, Kigali. The details of the meeting were not disclosed publicly. However, in the early hours of the following day, August 30, 2024, the RDF released a statement announcing the dismissal of 19 officers, including Major General Martin Nzaramba and Colonel Dr. Etienne Uwimana. Additionally, the contracts of 195 other ranks within the RDF were rescinded.

Major General Martin Nzaramba, who retired a year earlier on August 30, 2023, had previously served as the Director of the Nasho Military Academy. Notably, Nzaramba was once married to Captain Doreen Kayitesi Nzaramba, the sister of Major Dr. Théogène Rudasingwa and Gerard Gahima, both prominent critics of President Kagame’s administration residing abroad. Colonel Dr. Etienne Uwimana, a medical doctor with long service at the Kanombe Military Hospital, was responsible for radiology services and had a significant role within the military health sector.

The RDF’s statement, devoid of specific reasons for the dismissals, has sparked speculation. Observers and analysts have drawn connections between the dismissals and Kagame’s closed-door meeting with military leaders. Our sources within the RDF suggest that Major General Nzaramba had refused deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), while Colonel Dr. Uwimana allegedly issued a false medical certificate to support Nzaramba’s refusal.

This development is occurring in a context of escalating tensions between Rwanda and the DRC. On August 16, 2024, RDF spokesperson Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga announced the recruitment of reservists, the first of its kind, set to begin on August 19, 2024. While Rwivanga denied any link between the recruitment and potential conflict, analysts have interpreted this move as a preparation for possible war, particularly in light of strained relations with the DRC.

Rwanda’s military presence in the DRC, allegedly supporting the M23 rebel group, has further exacerbated tensions. The situation escalated on August 29, 2024, with a brief exchange of gunfire between Rwandan and Congolese forces at the Rubavu-Goma border. This incident underscores the precarious nature of the relationship between the two nations.

The dismissal of these high-ranking officers could be seen as an attempt by President Kagame to consolidate control over the military amidst these regional challenges. However, the opacity surrounding the reasons for these dismissals raises concerns about the internal dynamics within the RDF and Kagame’s approach to governance.