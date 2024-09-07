Aimable Karasira Demands the Release of His Seized Assets for Legal Representation in Court

On September 3, 2024, Aimable Karasira appeared in court to request the release of over 100 million Rwandan Francs (RWF) in seized assets, claiming that these funds would allow him to hire legal representation. Karasira, a former lecturer at the University of Rwanda and a well-known musician, has been charged with multiple offenses, including denying the genocide, inciting public unrest, and failing to declare the origin of his assets. He denies all these charges.

During the court session, Karasira asserted his right to hire his own lawyer, rejecting the option of being represented by a public defender provided by the Rwandan Bar Association, which is typically assigned to those without means. He argued that his assets, which include significant bank deposits in both Rwandan Francs and foreign currencies, were sufficient to cover legal expenses. However, these assets have been frozen by the prosecution, which alleges they are proceeds from criminal activity.

The prosecution had previously stated that Karasira’s entire fortune, estimated between 30 and 40 million RWF, had been frozen as part of the investigation into the source of his wealth. Karasira accepted that these funds could be considered evidence but insisted that other assets, exceeding 100 million RWF, were also seized without a clear explanation. Some of these funds, he argued, had been deposited in banks before the year 2000.

In addition to his bank deposits, Karasira mentioned that he owns 15 plots of land, which could be utilized to cover legal costs. He expressed frustration with the authorities’ refusal to allow him to access his property for this purpose, especially since, during his previous bail hearing, he had been allowed to use 7 million RWF from his frozen assets to pay his legal fees.

The prosecutor reiterated that all of Karasira’s assets had been frozen as they were considered part of the criminal case against him. He added that one of the charges Karasira faces is the failure to disclose the origin of his wealth. The prosecution argued that by demanding access to these assets, Karasira was preemptively entering into the merits of the case.

This legal battle comes months after Karasira’s previous lawyer, Me Gatera Gashabana, withdrew from the case in May 2024, citing personal reasons. Since then, Karasira has been left without representation and is now faced with three options: to defend himself, to find a lawyer he can pay, or to accept legal assistance from the public defender’s office.

Karasira rejected these options, arguing that he is capable of paying for his defense if his assets are released. He also suggested the possibility of raising funds from his friends if needed. The court granted him until November 5, 2024, to secure legal representation. However, Karasira expressed dissatisfaction with this ruling, refusing to sign the court’s records from that day, stating that the complexity of his case required more time for preparation.

Karasira gained prominence through his YouTube discussions, which some perceived as critical of the Rwandan government. His legal troubles, and particularly the charges related to his alleged criticism of the state, have drawn considerable attention. However, he remains adamant in rejecting all accusations against him.

This case continues to develop, with the next hearing set for November. Karasira’s ability to access his frozen assets and secure legal representation could play a significant role in shaping the direction of the trial.