Burundi: Briefing on state visit by H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania

#Burundi Head of State, HE Evariste Ndayishimiye and her Tanzanian Counterpart, HE Samia Suluhu Hassan have enhanced with their presence the Business forum Burundi -Tanzania which has been sanctioned by an agreement to promote and facilitate business between their countries. https://t.co/uyu25WjMld
— Ntare Rushatsi House (@NtareHouse) July 17, 2021
The President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan has ended her 2-day state visit to Burundi afternoon july 17th, 2021. At Melchior Ndadaye international airport of Bujumbura, she was accompanied by her Burundian counterpart, HE Evariste Ndayishimiye . https://t.co/PX3CrJrTNA
— Ntare Rushatsi House (@NtareHouse) July 17, 2021