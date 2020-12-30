END OF YEAR MESSAGE FROM H.E. THE PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF TO RWANDA’S DEFENCE AND SECURITY FORCES

“On behalf of the Government of Rwanda and on my own behalf, I extend my best wishes for a prosperous New Year 2021 to the valiant men and women of Rwanda’s defence and security forces.

I appreciate your commitment to fulfil your duty and uphold our country’s highest values. The people of our country are worth fighting for and, if need be, making the ultimate sacrifice for.

The beginning of a new year is a time for reflection and evaluation, and this past year has been demanding. However, you approached the challenges we faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with resilience, dedication, and excellence. Our nation is grateful for your service.

I send a special word of appreciation to our forces serving abroad in peacekeeping missions. It is not easy to be separated from family during the holiday period. I thank you for the sacrifices you make in defence of peace on our continent and beyond.

In the new year, you will be called upon to exhibit the same discipline, confidence, and hard work for which our defence and security forces are known. Protecting the well-being and security of Rwandans is your highest calling. You are among the best our country has to offer.

Once again, I wish you and your families a very happy New Year 2021.“

Source: mod.gov.rw