Since 2016, U.S. aid to Rwanda has seen a significant decline, dropping from $269 million to $175 million in 2023. This reduction reflects growing concerns within certain sectors of the U.S. government regarding the Rwandan government’s actions under President Paul Kagame and his ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). However, there remains considerable room for the U.S. Senate to take further steps in reassessing and potentially adjusting its financial support to Rwanda.

The late Senator Jim Inhofe was a prominent supporter of Kagame, often playing a crucial role in blocking efforts within the Senate aimed at reevaluating the U.S. stance towards the Rwandan government. With Senator Inhofe’s passing, there is now a renewed opportunity for those concerned about human rights and democratic governance in Rwanda to push for greater accountability and oversight of U.S. aid to the country.

Rwanda, under Kagame’s leadership since 2000, has been both lauded and criticized on the international stage. While the country has experienced significant economic growth and relative stability, these achievements have come at the cost of severe restrictions on political freedoms, human rights violations, and a lack of genuine democratic processes. The Rwandan government has been accused of suppressing opposition, limiting freedom of speech, and exerting tight control over the media, leading to a climate of fear and repression within the country.

The decrease in U.S. aid over the past seven years is a reflection of these concerns, yet it is clear that more can be done. The U.S. government, particularly the Senate, has the power to influence Rwanda’s political landscape by conditioning further aid on measurable improvements in human rights and governance. This would not only align with American values but also encourage a more democratic and transparent political environment in Rwanda.

The Foreign Assistance data from 2023 provides a clear picture of the current U.S. financial commitment to Rwanda. With the total obligations standing at $175 million, this aid remains substantial. However, without significant reforms in Rwanda, the U.S. risks supporting a regime that consistently undermines the principles of democracy and human rights.