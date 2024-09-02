Rwanda’s Military Shakeup: The Forced Retirement of Top Generals Raises Questions

On August 30, 2024, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda made a significant decision by retiring General Jean Bosco Kazura, former Chief of Defense Staff, along with four other generals: Brigadier General John Bagabo, Brigadier General John Bosco Rutikanga, Brigadier General Johnson Hodari, and Brigadier General Firmin Bayingana. This move, officially announced by the Ministry of Defense, also involved the discharge of 170 senior officers and 992 other soldiers. This wave of retirements and dismissals comes just hours after Kagame dismissed two other high-ranking military officials and terminated the contracts of nearly 200 more soldiers.

Who is General Jean Bosco Kazura?

General Jean Bosco Kazura, a prominent figure in Rwanda’s military and regional defense circles, was elevated to the rank of a four-star general in November 2019. Prior to this, he served as the commandant of the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) Command and Staff College in Musanze, northern Rwanda. His ascent to Chief of Defense Staff, bypassing the rank of lieutenant general, marked a significant point in his career. However, in June 2023, he was relieved of his duties without being reassigned to any specific role.

Kazura, 61, was born in Burundi to Rwandan refugee parents and received some of his education in that country. He was among the senior officers of the RDF who fought in the civil war led by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) against the then Rwandan government starting in October 1990. This conflict eventually led to the RPF’s victory in July 1994.

Kazura’s military career has not been without controversy. He has been mentioned in connection with atrocities committed by the RPF-Inkotanyi against Hutu civilians, particularly in the book In Praise of Blood by Canadian journalist Judi Rever. The Rwandan government has vehemently denied these allegations, insisting that the RPF did not engage in systematic violence against Hutus and that any acts of retribution by its soldiers were dealt with accordingly.

Kazura holds a bachelor’s degree in English and social sciences and a diploma in law, according to a 2013 United Nations document. His extensive military education includes training in Nigeria, Zambia, Canada, and France, and he has held various key positions in the RDF, including command of the presidential guard and senior advisory roles to President Kagame and the Minister of Defense. Internationally, Kazura served as the deputy commander of the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) and headed the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Aside from his military career, Kazura was also the president of the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) from February 2006 until his resignation in September 2011. His tenure in FERWAFA was marred by a brief imprisonment in 2010 after he traveled to South Africa for the World Cup without military clearance, which was seen as insubordination. He was released after over a month in detention, having apologized for his actions.

Other Retirements and Dismissals

Brigadier General John Bagabo, who served as the President of the Military High Court and Commissioner of the Demobilization and Reintegration Commission, Brigadier General John Bosco Rutikanga, the former Commander of the Northern Province Military Command, and Brigadier General Johnson Hodari, who commanded various brigades across Rwanda, were also retired. These retirements come at a time of significant change within the RDF, reflecting a possible shift in the military’s internal dynamics.

In the farewell ceremony, Minister of Defense Juvenal Marizamunda praised the retiring generals for their contributions to Rwanda’s development, from the liberation struggle to post-genocide reconstruction. He emphasized that their legacy would continue to inspire younger soldiers in the RDF.

General Mubarakh Muganga, the current Chief of Defense Staff, echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the sacrifices and dedication of the retiring officers, which had helped secure Rwanda’s peace and stability. Brigadier General John Bagabo, speaking on behalf of the retirees, expressed gratitude to President Kagame for his leadership and commitment to instilling discipline within the military.

In a separate but related development, President Kagame dismissed Major General Martin Nzaramba, Colonel Dr. Etienne Uwimana, and 19 other officers. These dismissals followed a high-level meeting held on August 29, 2024, at RDF headquarters in Kigali. According to Brigadier General Ronald Rwivanga, the spokesperson for the RDF, Major General Nzaramba was dismissed due to corruption and mismanagement of funds designated for soldiers’ welfare while serving as the head of the Nasho Military Training Center. However, given that Nzaramba had left his post at Nasho some time ago, observers speculate that there may be other reasons behind his dismissal.

Colonel Dr. Etienne Uwimana, a renowned radiologist at the Kanombe Military Hospital, was also dismissed for serious misconduct and violating RDF’s ethical standards. Some sources within the RDF suggest that Nzaramba’s refusal to accept a posting to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) might have played a role in his dismissal, a decision allegedly supported by a false medical certificate issued by Colonel Uwimana.