Kagame and the New Breed of African Dictators Mark a New Low in African leadership

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame is the self-proclaimed leader of the African rulers that grabbed power from 1990 onwards, marking a new low in African leadership. They are arguably the worst the African continent has ever witnessed.

Begin with Isaias Afwerki who came to power in 1993, soon turning Eritrea into an open prison from which few Eritreans can escape.

Paul Kagame came to power initially ruling through a figurehead in 1994, soon turning the Rwandan state into a killing machine that stands accused of committing the crimes of genocide in DR Congo.

In Togo, Faure Gnassingbé inherited the presidency from his late father Gnassingbé Eyadéma in 2005, and rules Togo with an iron fist.

In Gabon, Ali Bongo inherited the presidency from his late father in 2009 – not even the stroke that paralyzed Ali Bongo in 2019 loosened his grip on power.

Félix Tshisekedi succeeded his late father Étienne Tshisekedi as leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, capturing power in the rigged DR Congo’s election of 2018.

Africa is crying.

Stay tuned.