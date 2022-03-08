Kagame Has Pulled Down His Iron Curtain

By David Himbara

Jubilant Rwandans Crossed Into Uganda in Busloads Three Years After the Rwandan Strongman Locked Up the Rwanda-Uganda Border

Rwandese are celebrating after the first bus left Kigali for Kampala at Katuna Border. Thank you general @mkainerugaba for loving us more than our own leaders. Ugandans are blessed to have a generation leader like you. pic.twitter.com/EiU4C7FiHz — NTUNUKA BUSHARI 🌐 (@Ntunuuka) March 7, 2022

On March 7, 2022, General Paul Kagame finally pulled down his iron curtain that had locked up the Rwanda-Uganda border since March 8, 2019.

The first busloads of jubilant Rwandans crossed into Uganda after three years of border closure which raises one key question.

What exactly did Kagame achieve in the three years he locked the Rwanda-Uganda border? Uganda found a bigger market in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Uganda is building economic infrastructure in DRC to pave the way for improved trade – the two countries have also joined forces to dismantle rebel groups in DRC.

Meanwhile, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has put Kagame on notice that the days of manufacturing conflicts in Congo for the benefit of Rwanda are over.

