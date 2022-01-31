Kagame’s New Boss Has Landed in Kigali

By David Himbara

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Whose US$20 Billion Investments the Rwandan Army Is Guarding in Mozambique Is Visiting the Rwandan Strongman. There Is a Ugandan Angle to the Story.

General Paul Kagame’s new boss, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies landed in Rwanda on January 30, 2022.

Kagame’s armies are currently fighting in the Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique, home to the French multinational TotalEnergies’ US$20 billion gas projects.

Put another way, Kagame’s armies are mercenary forces sent to secure TotalEnergies’ investments from rebel forces and thereafter guard the facilities.

There is a Ugandan angle to the story – by receiving Patrick Pouyanné in Rwanda, Kagame wants to show that Rwanda is as a good investment destination as Uganda next door where TotalEnergies has a thriving business.

In April 2021, TotalEnergies signed three key agreements with the Ugandan head of state, Yoweri Museveni, to develop energy projects on Lake Albert. Kagame wants to follow in Uganda’s energy development footsteps.

On arrival in Rwanda, Pouyanne signed an MoU to develop “various sectors” in Rwanda.

The main question remains: How much cash are the French paying for Kagame’s mercenaries in Mozambique?

Stay tuned.