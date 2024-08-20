On August 20, 2024, a devastating fire broke out in Katwijk, the Netherlands, causing significant damage and leaving four people injured. The fire started at around 7:45 AM on the ground floor of an apartment building and quickly escalated, leading local firefighters to classify it as a major incident. Several emergency units, including ambulances and two rescue helicopters, were deployed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 8:45 AM, but not before it rendered the building uninhabitable. Among the injured was Thérèse Dusabe, an elderly woman originally from Rwanda and the mother of Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, a well-known Rwandan opposition politician. Dusabe, along with three others who were reportedly visiting her from France, was taken to the hospital. Two of the injured are in serious condition, though the exact nature of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with local authorities working to determine whether it was an accident or a deliberate act. This incident has raised concerns among Rwandan political observers and the diaspora, particularly those opposed to the current Rwandan government led by President Paul Kagame.

Thérèse Dusabe has been a frequent target of harassment by supporters of President Kagame’s regime, largely due to her daughter Victoire Ingabire’s outspoken political activities. Ingabire has been a prominent critic of the Rwandan government, especially during the recent elections held on July 15, 2024. Despite being barred from running, Ingabire has continued to voice her opposition to the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR), criticizing its policies and governance.

The timing of this fire has led to speculation among Rwandan opposition figures that it may not be a coincidence. Many believe it could be linked to the ongoing political tensions, particularly given the recent surge in threats and intimidation aimed at Ingabire and her family. The Rwandan government has a history of using accusations related to the 1994 genocide to discredit and silence its critics, especially those from the Hutu ethnic group, to which Ingabire belongs.

As the investigation continues, the incident has heightened fears among Rwandans who oppose Kagame’s regime, with some suspecting that the fire might have been intentionally set to intimidate or harm Thérèse Dusabe due to her daughter’s political stance. This event underscores the ongoing risks faced by those who dare to challenge the Rwandan government, both within the country and abroad.