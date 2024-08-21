Renewed Fighting Between FARDC and M23 in Masisi Amid Ongoing Peace Talks in Luanda

On August 21, 2024, reports emerged from Masisi territory in North Kivu, DR Congo, indicating that fighting had resumed between the M23 rebel group and government forces (FARDC), alongside local militia known as Wazalendo. This resurgence of violence follows a period of relative calm that began in early July, enforced by a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and later reinforced by agreements between Rwanda and DR Congo at the start of August.

According to a source from a local civil society organization in Masisi, who spoke to the BBC under the condition of anonymity, clashes were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the mountainous areas near Bihambwe center. The source stated that it remains unclear who initiated the attack, with conflicting reports on whether it was M23 or Wazalendo who struck first. Although the intensity of the gunfire had subsided by morning, sporadic shots were still being reported.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for the North Kivu military command declined to provide details, citing an ongoing meeting and suggesting that further inquiries be made later. On the other side, Colonel Willy Ngoma, the M23 spokesperson, told the BBC that their forces never initiate attacks against FARDC. “They are the ones who attack our positions… they do this almost every day, firing at civilian areas to create fear. Our response is simply to defend ourselves and protect civilians, which is our primary objective.”

This latest bout of fighting coincides with peace negotiations in Luanda, Angola, where delegations from Rwanda and DR Congo, facilitated by Angola, are discussing a comprehensive peace plan. The peace initiative, presented by Angolan President João Lourenço to Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, aims to bring lasting peace to the region. President Lourenço has received international praise for mediating a ceasefire between the two nations. However, the M23 has distanced itself from these talks, insisting on direct negotiations with the Kinshasa government—an idea that has been categorically rejected by DR Congo.

Despite the high expectations surrounding the Luanda talks, it is challenging to ascertain who initiated Wednesday’s clashes or to predict whether this marks the beginning of a breakdown in the ceasefire that had been relatively successful over the past two months.

Analysts of the Great Lakes region conflict suggest that the M23 rebel group, in reality, operates under directives from the Rwandan government. This strategy of engaging in negotiations while intermittently resuming hostilities closely mirrors the tactics employed by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) during the 1990-1994 civil war in Rwanda. During that period, the RPF utilized ceasefires to strengthen their positions, recruit new fighters, conduct propaganda campaigns in captured areas, and prepare for more extensive military operations—a method often referred to as “Fight and Talk.” There are strong suspicions that the current negotiations are merely a diversion tactic to bide time while Rwanda and M23 prepare for a major military offensive, as evidenced by the significant military preparations observed in Rwanda, including the mass recruitment of soldiers and the mobilization of civilians into reserve forces.

Moreover, pro-Rwandan government social media platforms have been rife with inflammatory rhetoric, targeting Congolese leaders and fueling tensions. It is worth noting that during President Kagame’s recent inauguration for his fourth term, witnessed by over 20 African heads of state, a significant military parade was held, seemingly to showcase Rwanda’s military strength. This display coincided with Kagame’s address, which hinted at the ongoing conflict in Congo without explicitly confirming or denying the presence of Rwandan troops in the region, a claim supported by multiple UN reports.

As the situation in Masisi continues to evolve, the outcome of the Luanda peace talks remains uncertain, leaving the region in a precarious state of tension and potential escalation.