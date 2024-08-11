President Paul Kagame Inaugurated for Fourth Term

On August 11, 2024, President Paul Kagame was inaugurated for his fourth term as the President of Rwanda in a ceremony held at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. The event was attended by thousands of Rwandans and over 20 African heads of state. President Kagame expressed his gratitude to the Rwandan people for their continued trust and promised to achieve their aspirations, stating, “We will accomplish all that we desire.”

The inauguration was marked by a grand military parade, emphasizing national pride and unity. President Kagame’s electoral victory last month was overwhelming, securing 99% of the vote. African Union observers noted that the elections were conducted “very well overall,” although opposition voices have raised concerns, suggesting that Kagame’s victory was predetermined and pointing to efforts to silence dissent.

In his address, President Kagame reflected on Rwanda’s progress over the past three decades, highlighting achievements that exceeded expectations. He remarked, “We have achieved more than words can describe, considering where we started.” He framed his new term as the beginning of a journey to achieve even greater milestones: “Why should we not exceed what we have already done? It’s not a dream; it’s possible. We will do it.”

President Kagame addressed the importance of peace in the region, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), where instability persists. The DR Congo government accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, which controls part of North Kivu province. In response, President Kagame stated that peace must be achieved by those directly affected, not imposed by external powers, regardless of their influence.

Kagame has previously criticized the DR Congo government for failing to address the issues faced by Congolese Tutsis, who speak Kinyarwanda and have suffered discrimination and violence. He attributes these challenges as one of the root causes of the M23 group’s existence. During his speech, Kagame expressed gratitude to Presidents João Lourenço of Angola and William Ruto of Kenya, who attended the ceremony, for their mediation efforts in the conflict.

Kagame emphasized, “Peace will not come by itself; we all must play our part and do what is right to achieve lasting peace. When that doesn’t happen, people rise to fight for it. It is their right. There can be no real peace if that right is not respected. You cannot deny people the right to citizenship and expect them to keep silent… there must be understanding.”