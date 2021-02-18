Rwanda: Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne Thrown into Prison for Speaking Truth to Power

By David Himbara

“Even if they kill me, my dreams of letting the world know that Rwandans are very sad have come true” – so said the courageous Iryamugwiza.

Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne

On February 15, 2021, Idamange Iryamugwiza Yvonne was arrested for speaking the truth to power. Iryamugwiza’s crime is that she dared to state the obvious that Rwandans are being led as sheep without a shepherd. She knew that General Paul Kagame’s state machine would not spare her for speaking out about the injustice in her homeland. As Iryamugwiza put it, “I could not remain silent about injustice even if they arrest me today and take me to court to accuse me of crimes, even if they add more crimes, I am prepared to go through that. Even if they kill me, my dreams of letting the world know that Rwandans are very sad have come true.” In the words of Martin Luther King Jr “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.” Iryamugwiza is the light among many other candles that will sooner or later drive the darkness out of Rwanda.