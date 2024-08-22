The Seizure of Karasira’s Funds: Legal Battle Over RWF 45 Million Raises Questions About Justice in Rwanda

In Rwanda, the ongoing legal battle involving Aimable Karasira Uzaramba, a former university professor and a genocide survivor, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the fairness of the judicial process. Karasira, who is currently facing multiple charges, including genocide denial, is fighting for access to his funds, which have been frozen by the prosecution.

Karasira’s assets, amounting to approximately RWF 45 million, have been seized by the Rwandan authorities. These funds, which include both local currency and foreign currencies such as 11,000 USD and 17,000 Euros, were intended to cover his legal fees. Karasira has insisted that some of this money was earned through his work, while other amounts were gifts from various individuals.

In May, Karasira wrote to the Office of the Prosecutor General, requesting the release of his funds to pay his legal team, which includes lawyers Bruce Bikotwa and Felicien Gashema. These lawyers were supposed to represent him in his trial, where he is accused of several serious offenses, including promoting divisionism and inciting public unrest.

However, the Prosecutor General’s Office, led by Chief Prosecutor Angelique Habyarimana, rejected Karasira’s request. The office cited the law governing the seizure of assets linked to criminal activity, arguing that the temporary seizure of Karasira’s funds was justified as the trial is still ongoing. According to the prosecution, Karasira has no legal right to access the seized funds until a court decision is made.

The refusal to release Karasira’s funds has led to a legal standoff, with some of Karasira’s former lawyers claiming that the prosecution is acting outside the bounds of the law. Lawyer Evode Kayitana, who was previously involved in Karasira’s defense, expressed concerns that the prosecution’s actions contradict legal provisions regarding asset seizure.

Efforts by media outlets such as Voice of America (VOA) to obtain clarification from the prosecution have been unsuccessful. Attempts to reach Faustin Nkusi, the spokesperson for the prosecution, for comment were met with silence, as he did not respond to calls or text messages.

According to reliable sources consulted by VOA, Karasira had previously agreed to pay his lawyers, Bruce Bikotwa and Felicien Gashema, a fee of RWF 18 million for their services. However, due to the ongoing asset seizure, Karasira has been unable to fulfill this obligation, leading to the withdrawal of several lawyers from his case. Notable attorneys such as Gatera Gashabana, Evode Kayitana, and Seif Jean Bosco Ntirenganya have all withdrawn from representing Karasira, citing differences in opinion with their client.

Karasira’s legal troubles stem from his public statements, particularly those made on his YouTube channel, where he allegedly denied the genocide and promoted divisive rhetoric. The charges against him include genocide denial, justification of genocide, promoting divisionism, inciting public disorder, failure to explain the source of his wealth, and money laundering. Karasira, who survived the genocide, denies all charges, claiming that they are politically motivated.

As Karasira prepares to return to court next month, his case continues to highlight the complex and often contentious intersection of politics and justice in Rwanda.