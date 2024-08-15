Swearing-In Ceremony of Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente and 80 New Members of Parliament in Rwanda

On Wednesday, August 14, a formal inauguration ceremony was held at the Parliament building in Kimihurura, Rwanda. During the event, President Paul Kagame officiated the swearing-in of Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente and the 80 newly elected members of the Chamber of Deputies, marking the beginning of the Fifth Legislature.

Dr. Edouard Ngirente, who has served as Prime Minister for the past seven years, was reappointed by President Kagame on Tuesday. Following his reappointment, Dr. Ngirente took the oath of office during the ceremony. He is expected to appoint his cabinet within the next 15 days after consulting with the President, after which the cabinet members will also take their oaths of office before the President.

The newly sworn-in deputies were elected during the general elections held in July. Among them are 37 members from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) and its allied political parties, five from the Liberal Party (PL), five from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), two from the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), two from the Democratic Green Party, and two from the PS Imberakuri. Additionally, 27 deputies represent various special interest groups.

The composition of the new Chamber of Deputies includes 29 men and 51 women. The previous swearing-in ceremonies for the Prime Minister and the Chamber of Deputies were held on July 30, 2017, and September 19, 2018, respectively.