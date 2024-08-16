Rwanda: The Army Announces Youth Recruitment into Reserve Units Amidst Regional Tensions

On August 16, 2024, the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) announced the initiation of a recruitment program targeting the nation’s youth for integration into the reserve units known as “Inkeragutabara.” This announcement was made during a press briefing attended by Brig. Gen. Ronald Rwivanga, RDF Spokesperson, and Col. Lambert Sendegeya, the Director of Personnel within RDF. The move represents a significant shift in the recruitment strategy of the Rwandan military, which previously allowed only retired soldiers to join the reserve forces.

The Inkeragutabara is one of the four key units of the RDF, alongside the ground forces, air force, and medical services. Historically, entry into the Inkeragutabara was limited to individuals who had retired from active military service. However, the new policy opens two additional pathways for entry: one for youth who meet specific criteria and another for individuals with specialized skills, regardless of their age.

According to Col. Sendegeya, the new recruitment strategy aims to provide opportunities for young Rwandans eager to contribute to national security without necessarily joining the regular army. The selected youth will undergo six months of military training at the Gabiro Military School, after which they will be awarded the rank of ‘private.’ The program is open to high school graduates under 25 years old, vocational training graduates under 26 years old, and university graduates under 28 years old.

This newly recruited youth will serve in the reserves and can maintain their civilian jobs, being called to military duty only when necessary. During their military service, they will be subject to military law, while civilian laws will govern them once they return to their regular lives. In addition, they will receive a salary and other benefits corresponding to their rank and role within the military.

During the press conference, Brig. Gen. Rwivanga emphasized that this recruitment drive is not related to the recent security concerns in the region. He stressed that the RDF remains fully capable of defending the nation’s sovereignty. He explained that the recruitment initiative is intended to professionalize the military further and offer a pathway for those who wish to serve while continuing their civilian careers. The RDF is also looking to attract Rwandans abroad with specialized skills, who can be called upon as needed.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in the East African region, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Recently, a United Nations report suggested that there are up to 4,000 Rwandan troops present in eastern Congo. President Kagame has not denied the presence of Rwandan forces in Congo, often accusing the Congolese government of collaborating with the FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda).

Despite the Rwandan government’s official stance denying any connection between this recruitment initiative and the security situation in the region, analysts view the military build-up as a preparation for potential conflict. On August 11, 2024, during President Kagame’s swearing-in ceremony, a large military parade was held, featuring a significant display of military strength. In his speech, Kagame focused heavily on regional security issues, particularly in eastern Congo, raising concerns about Rwanda’s military intentions.